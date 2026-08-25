A back to school staple, this box of 24 Crayola crayons is $0.50 at Staples, down from $1.59. Free returns are available both online and in store. Get free shipping with orders of $35 or more, or opt for pickup where available to get your items sooner Shop Now at Staples
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Staples has marked down a wide range of writing supplies, including pens, pencils, markers, and highlighters from brands like Sharpie, BIC, Pilot, and Ticonderoga. We've pictured the Sharpie S-Gel Retractable Gel Pen 12-Pack for $11.99 ($8 off). Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at Staples
- Includes pens, pencils, markers, and highlighters from brands like Sharpie, BIC, Pilot, Expo, and Ticonderoga
- Wooden pencils available in packs of 8, 18, and 24
- Dry erase and permanent markers offered in fine, chisel, and tank tip styles
- Gel and ballpoint pens available in multiple ink colors and pack sizes
- Pencil cases, pouches, and sharpeners also included in the sale
Clip the on-page coupon to get this 31-piece school supply pack for $13. That's a savings of $12. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
This 12-pack of Sharpie S-Gel pens is $4 off the regular price at Amazon. The pens feature a no-smear, no-bleed gel ink and a contoured rubber grip for comfort. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12-count pack of black gel ink pens
- Medium point, 0.7mm line size
- Retractable design with contoured rubber grip
- No smear, no bleed ink technology
At Walmart, get this Texas Instruments TI-30xa Scientific Calculator for $9.97. It's the best price we could find by $4. It's approved for use on the SAT, ACT, and AP exams, making it a practical option for students needing a reliable scientific calculator for school. Buy Now at Walmart
Staples has laptops starting at $249.99, including an Acer Aspire Lite with a year of Microsoft 365 Personal included. Shoppers can also find touchscreen models, Chromebooks, and larger 17.3" laptops across brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS. Prices and discounts vary by model, with several laptops marked down more than 40% off their regular price. We've pictured the ASUS CX14 N4500 14" Chromebook w/ 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD for $269.99 ($330 savings). Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Pickup may also be available Buy Now at Staples
- Laptops from brands like Acer, HP, Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS
- Options with screens ranging from 12.2" to 17.3"
- Configurations spanning 4GB to 16GB of RAM
- Storage options from 64GB up to 512GB
- Includes touchscreen and Chromebook models
- Some models bundle a year of Microsoft 365 Personal
Staples has discounts on tablets from Samsung and Linsay, with savings of up to 41% off regular prices. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" 256GB Android Tablet (pictured) is $329.99 ($50 savings), while several Linsay 10.1" Android tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens start at $114.99. Free delivery is included on qualifying orders. Shop Now at Staples
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" tablet with 256GB storage and WiFi
- Linsay 10.1" tablets with 128GB storage running Android 15
- Several Linsay tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens
- Discounts range from 13% to 41% off regular prices
Staples is discounting a range of HP laptops, with prices starting around $380 for a 15.6" model with an Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. Shoppers looking for more power can find HP OmniBook models with Snapdragon X or Intel Core Ultra processors and up to 512GB of storage, some marked down by more than half off their regular price. The sale spans budget-friendly everyday laptops as well as higher-end Copilot+ PCs with extended battery life. Shop Now at Staples
- HP OmniBook, HP 15.6", and HP 17.3" models included
- Options with Snapdragon X or Intel Core processors
- Configurations from 8GB to 16GB of RAM
- SSD storage options from 256GB to 512GB
- Windows 11 Home included on all models
- Battery life ratings up to 41+ hours on select models
At $250 off, this model pairs 16GB of RAM with a 512GB SSD and a Core i7-13620H processor, and the 14" Full HD screen keeps the laptop compact. It also includes WiFi 6 for a fast, reliable wireless connection. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-13620H processor with base clock of 2.4GHz and max turbo up to 4.9GHz
- 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD
- 14" Full HD 1920 x 1080 display
- WiFi 6 wireless connectivity
- 47Wh battery rated for up to 7 hours of runtime
- Runs Windows 11 Home
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