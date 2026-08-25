Staples is discounting a range of HP laptops, with prices starting around $380 for a 15.6" model with an Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. Shoppers looking for more power can find HP OmniBook models with Snapdragon X or Intel Core Ultra processors and up to 512GB of storage, some marked down by more than half off their regular price. The sale spans budget-friendly everyday laptops as well as higher-end Copilot+ PCs with extended battery life. Shop Now at Staples