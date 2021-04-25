Ace Rewards Members can cut $20 off for the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- cuts branches up to 3/4" thick
- full wrap-around handle
- includes V20 1.5Ah battery, charger, and blade cover
- Model: CMCHT810C1
Expires 4/30/2021
Published 8 min ago
Most other sellers charge $300 or more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
- convertible deck for discharge, mulching and bagging
- 7" front wheels, 8" back wheels
- 6-position height adjustment
- 140cc OHV Craftsman engine
- Model: 11A-A2SD791
Ace Rewards members see this price drop in-cart; you'd pay $473 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Dual-lever height adjusters
- Recoil with primer start
- Folding handle
- Model: 11A-B25W791
That's the first time we've seen a new model on offer, and a current low by $19.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
You'll need to sign up for Ace Rewards membership to get this price (it's free to join.) It also garners free shipping.
- 2 speed settings
- edging and trimming orientations
- telescoping shaft
- Model: CMCST900D1
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Available in Lime.
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $6 on shipping, or orders over $35 ship free.
- 58-psi. max
- includes easy-on/off 3-jet adjustable nozzle w/ thumb lever operation
Save on a variety of garden tools from brands like Husqvarna, Ryobi, STIHL, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Blower Kit for $279.99 ($20 low).
Ace Rewards members save up to $50 on select lawnmowers, blowers, trimmers, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Ego Power+ Professional Grade Leaf Blower/String Trimmer Kit for $250 for members (a low by $30).
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7" x 5. 5" blade
- spring-loaded handle reduces strain
- steel shaft
- Model: SJEG700
Save on a variety of hand tools with deep discounts on accessories, tool sets, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman Speed-Lok 20-Piece Assorted Impact Power Bit Set for $2.99 ($7 off).
Save on string lights, projectors, and a few other varieties of Christmas lighting accessories in this sale. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 11.5-Foot LED String Lights in Cool White for $1.29 ($9 off).
Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
That's the best deal we could find by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fee (around $9).
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
That's $79 under what you'd pay at Lowe's and $19 less than our December mention. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Ace Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join.)
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes several sizes, offset screwdriver, and magnetizer/demagnetizer
- Model: CMHT65044
It's the lowest price we could find by $85 and a great price for a Craftsman tool set of this size as most stores charge $180. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, which vary by zip code.
This offer is valid for Ace Rewards members only. (Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.)
- metric & SAE
- 1/4", 3/8", & 1/2" drives
- 6-point socket w/ fastener
- 72-tooth ratchets in 2 drive sizes
- Model: CMMT12025
It's the lowest price we could find by $29.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $15 shipping charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- rust-resistant finish
- includes wrenches, ratchets, sockets, and a carry case
- Model: CMMT12033
