Ace Hardware · 8 mins ago
Craftsman V20 MAX 20" 20V Battery Hedge Trimmer Kit
$80 $100
Ace Rewards Members can cut $20 off for the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • cuts branches up to 3/4" thick
  • full wrap-around handle
  • includes V20 1.5Ah battery, charger, and blade cover
  • Model: CMCHT810C1
  • Expires 4/30/2021
