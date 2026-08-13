This Craftsman V20 drill/driver kit is $40 off, bringing it to $119. That's the lowest price we could find and the best price it's been at Amazon in over a year. It comes with two batteries, a charger, and a storage bag, so there's no need to buy extra batteries separately. The two-speed gearbox lets you switch between 0-500 and 0-2,000 RPM depending on the task. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon