This Craftsman V20 drill/driver kit is $40 off, bringing it to $119. That's the lowest price we could find and the best price it's been at Amazon in over a year. It comes with two batteries, a charger, and a storage bag, so there's no need to buy extra batteries separately. The two-speed gearbox lets you switch between 0-500 and 0-2,000 RPM depending on the task. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/2" ratcheting chuck for easy bit swaps
- Variable speed trigger w/ 0-500 or 0-2,000 RPM two-speed gearbox
- Includes 2 20V lithium-ion batteries and a charger
- Onboard LED light for illuminating work areas
- Onboard bit holders and VERSATRACK compatibility
- Weighs 6.4 lb.
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon offers the Craftsman Corded Handheld Leaf Blower for $33.98, its best-ever price. It's also a $16 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- air speeds up to 140 mph
- 2-speed switch
Lowe's offers the Craftsman 20V Cordless Ratchet Wrench for $99 for a $60 savings. Shipping is free. Deal ends October 28th. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Variable speed trigger for controlled operation
- Dual drive sizes cover 1/4" and 3/8" applications
Lowe's offers the Craftsman V20 Cordless Soldering Iron for $29 for a $30 low. MyLowe's members get free shipping (it's free to join). Deal ends September 16th. Buy Now at Lowe's
Amazon offers the Craftsman 14-Piece Gold Oxide Drill Bit Set for $9.98. That's $5 under local prices. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- plastic carrying case
- corrosion resistant gold oxide coating
Home Depot's Ryobi Days event covers combo kits, batteries, and outdoor power tools, with several bundles including a free tool with purchase. The RYOBI 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with two batteries and a charger is $99, down from $228, and several other combo kits and battery packs are discounted throughout the sale. The free tool deals are the best way to take advantage of this sale to build out your collection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Options include drills, drivers, sanders, and nailers
- Battery kits bundled with free tools on select purchases
- Lawn equipment like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and a self-propelled mower included
- Starter kits come with multiple batteries and a charger
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Craftsman 24-Piece 3/8" Drive SAE or Metric Mechanics Tool Set for $19.98. That's a $12 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24-piece set includes a ratchet, bit driver, 11 sockets, and 10 specialty bits
This Craftsman ratcheting screwdriver set is $15.99, down from its $24.05 list price. The 26-piece kit includes a ratcheting screwdriver, telescoping pick-up tool, nutdrivers, and a carrying case, and it's backed by Craftsman's Full Lifetime Warranty. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- storage pouch
- telescoping magnetic pick-up tool
- ratchet screwdriver with three positions
This Craftsman ratcheting screwdriver is $12 off its regular price at Amazon. You'd pay $28 at Ace Hardware. It comes with 7 double-ended bits and in-handle storage that holds up to 6 bits, along with a ratcheting design that turns screws in both directions. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- DRIVES SCREWS 2X FASTER*: Patented SpeedDrive Technology drives screws with each left and right turn, delivering 2 times the speed of a standard ratcheting screwdriver.
- QUICK AND CONVENIENT ACCESS: In-handle bit storage makes it easy to access bits. Holds (6) bits.
- REACH AND RELIABILITY: Extended locking bit holder ensures secure hold on bits during use.
- (7) 2 in. double-ended bits included.
- COMFORT AND PERFORMANCE: Bi-material handle designed for speed, torque, and precision.
Amazon offers the Craftsman 3-in-1 Leaf Blower, Leaf Vacuum and Mulcher for $61.98. That's a $38 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|25%
|--
|$119
|Buy Now
|Lowe's
|$99 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
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