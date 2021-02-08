New
eBay · 22 mins ago
Certified Refurb Craftsman V20 20V 1/4" Impact Driver Kit w/ 2 Batteries
$50 $63
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get it $79 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • quick release chuck
  • 2,800 RPM motor
  • LED light
  • Model: CMCF800C2
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
