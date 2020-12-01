New
Certified Refurbished Craftsman MAX20V Brushed Cordless 1/2" Drill/Driver
$40 $80
free shipping

That's $19 under the best price we've seen for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • LED light
  • keyless chuck
  • 2-Speed gearbox with speeds of 0-350/0-1,500
  • includes battery and charger
  • Model: CMCD700C1
