It's $10 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 72-tooth ratchets in 2 drive sizes
- 6-point socket with fastener
- 1/4" and 3/8" drive
- Model: CMMT12021
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 28 1" bit tips
- 14 2" power bits
- 2 socket adapters
- 2 nut drivers
- 1 magnetic bit tip holder
- Model: CMAF1247
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
includes an organizer tray
- includes an organizer tray
- constructed from alloy steel
- Model: CMMT34554
It's $10 less than you would pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
This price requires an Ace Rewards membership. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- This price requires an Ace Rewards membership. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 1/4" drive right angle ratcheting bit driver
- five 1/4" drive 6 point SAE sockets
- five 1/4" drive 6 point metric sockets
- 23 specialty bits
- one 1/4" drive bit adapter
- Model: CMMT12005LZ
That's $19 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Lowe's
- rust-resistant finish
- includes wrenches, ratchets, sockets, and a carry case
- Model: CMMT12033
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "30COL36W" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- AWG 23 to AWG 7 crimping tool
- 1,200 wire terminals
- storage bag
- Model: 391
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
includes 8" and 10" pliers
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
8", 10", and 12" pliers
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on over 30 smart home items from Google, Lenovo, SimpliSafe, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Pictured is the 2nd-Gen. Google Nest Mini Google Assistant + GE Smart Plug Bundle for $24.99 (you'd pay the same for the Google Home alone elsewhere).
- Pictured is the 2nd-Gen. Google Nest Mini Google Assistant + GE Smart Plug Bundle for $24.99 (you'd pay the same for the Google Home alone elsewhere).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
It's 50% off and $169 less than a similar 239-piece set from a different brand. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- standard and metric measurements
- blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45311
It's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable laser system
- 0° to 45° bevel cuts
- 9-amp motor
- spindle lock
- Model: CMXEMAX69434509
This is $50 less than we saw it in July. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
includes 72 tooth 1/4" and 3/8" drive ratchets
- metal tool box with ball-bearing drawers
- Model: CMMT45068
- includes 72 tooth 1/4" and 3/8" drive ratchets
- metal tool box with ball-bearing drawers
- Model: CMMT45068
That is a low by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
adjustable between between 14.5" and 19.5" high
- Model: CMHT82382
- adjustable between between 14.5" and 19.5" high
- Model: CMHT82382
