At Amazon, get this 3/8" Offset Extension Wrench for $22. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this hand tool. It's built from high carbon steel with a chain-driven design rated for up to 55.3 ft-lb of torque, and its zero-degree swing arc helps it reach fasteners in tight spaces. It also includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" square drive adapters for use with different ratchets. Buy Now at Amazon