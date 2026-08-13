Amazon offers the Craftsman 7-Piece Metric Wrench Set for $14.99. You'd pay a few bucks more elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 6mm, 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, and 13mm wrenches
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This Craftsman Overdrive wrench set is $29.98, down from $42.98, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. The set includes 7 SAE wrenches with a gunmetal-chrome finish and a long panel design for added leverage on stubborn fasteners. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Tight Torque Technology
- quick-find markings
- rust resistant with gunmetal-chrome finish
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This RIDGID plumbing wrench is $22.99, down from $32.15. It combines a 6-sided cubed insert, a cylindrical socket insert, and a notched handle in one tool for installing or removing faucets, strainer baskets, and supply line nuts under a sink. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible with 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 15/16", and 1" nuts
- 6-sided cubed insert for supply lines, clamp nuts, and angle stops
- Cylindrical insert with 5/8" deep-welled socket
- Notched handle fits 2, 3, 4, and 6-tab basin mounting nuts
At Amazon, get this 3/8" Offset Extension Wrench for $22. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this hand tool. It's built from high carbon steel with a chain-driven design rated for up to 55.3 ft-lb of torque, and its zero-degree swing arc helps it reach fasteners in tight spaces. It also includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" square drive adapters for use with different ratchets. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Duratech 1/4" Drive 2-in-1 Ratchet Wrench for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines a 1/4" drive ratchet with a bit driver in one tool
- 72-tooth ratchet mechanism with reversible thumb switch
- Flex head design offers 180-degree range of motion
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
Amazon offers the Craftsman 24-Piece 3/8" Drive SAE or Metric Mechanics Tool Set for $19.98. That's a $12 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24-piece set includes a ratchet, bit driver, 11 sockets, and 10 specialty bits
This Craftsman ratcheting screwdriver set is $15.99, down from its $24.05 list price. The 26-piece kit includes a ratcheting screwdriver, telescoping pick-up tool, nutdrivers, and a carrying case, and it's backed by Craftsman's Full Lifetime Warranty. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- storage pouch
- telescoping magnetic pick-up tool
- ratchet screwdriver with three positions
Amazon offers the Craftsman Corded Handheld Leaf Blower for $33.98, its best-ever price. It's also a $16 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- air speeds up to 140 mph
- 2-speed switch
This Craftsman ratcheting screwdriver is $12 off its regular price at Amazon. You'd pay $28 at Ace Hardware. It comes with 7 double-ended bits and in-handle storage that holds up to 6 bits, along with a ratcheting design that turns screws in both directions. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- DRIVES SCREWS 2X FASTER*: Patented SpeedDrive Technology drives screws with each left and right turn, delivering 2 times the speed of a standard ratcheting screwdriver.
- QUICK AND CONVENIENT ACCESS: In-handle bit storage makes it easy to access bits. Holds (6) bits.
- REACH AND RELIABILITY: Extended locking bit holder ensures secure hold on bits during use.
- (7) 2 in. double-ended bits included.
- COMFORT AND PERFORMANCE: Bi-material handle designed for speed, torque, and precision.
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|16%
|--
|$15
|Buy Now
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