Cosco 8.5-Ft. SmartClose Aluminum Telescoping Ladder for $80
Walmart
Cosco 8.5-Ft. SmartClose Aluminum Telescoping Ladder
$80 $99
free shipping

It's $19 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • includes tray cap
  • ergonomic grips
  • ANSI Type 1A rating
  • 300-lbs. weight capacity
  • Model: 20809T1AS2
