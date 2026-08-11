This Cold Steel Micro Recon 1 folding knife is $17.99, down from $34.99. That price matches the lowest this knife has ever been on Amazon. It features a 4034 stainless steel tanto blade, a Griv-Ex handle, and Cold Steel's Tri-Ad locking mechanism for added durability. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4034SS steel blade with Tuff-Ex coating
- Griv-Ex handle
- weighs 1.1-oz.
- TriAd lock
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon offers the Cold Steel Kyoto 3.25" Tanto Knife for $16.49. That's a $10 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Cold Steel Outdoorsman Lite Knife for $21.74. That's an $8 low and its best price of the past couple years. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This Grand Way folding knife is $14, down from $35. It ships for free for Prime members, too. Its blade runs 5.8" but the closed handle is shorter, a semi-folding design styled after the traditional Spanish clasp knife rather than a standard pocket knife. Buy Now at Amazon
- Blade measures 5.8" with a 10.8" total length when open
- Made of matte 440 stainless steel for corrosion resistance
- Clip point blade sharpened on one side
- Metal handle with wood plates on both sides
- Sleepjoint lock type with ambidextrous design
- Includes a sheath
This Cold Steel Rubber Rondel Trainer is $6.21, down from its $11.99 list price. It has a rubber Santoprene blade designed for safer training. Buy Now at Amazon
- Overall length of 17.1"
- Blade length of 11.3"
- Blade thickness of 1"
- Handle length of 5.9"
- Made of Santoprene rubber for training use
- Ambidextrous design
This Leatherman Wingman multitool is $49.95, down from its regular price of $69.95. It packs 14 tools, including pliers, scissors, and a knife, into a stainless steel body that folds down to 3.8" x 1" x 2" and weighs under 7 oz. Leatherman backs it with a 25-year warranty. Buy Now at Amazon
- 14 tools in one, including a knife, pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, scissors, and a file
- Stainless steel construction
- One-hand opening with a locking blade
- Folded size of 3.8" x 1" x 2"
- Weighs 6.88 oz.
- Backed by a 25-year warranty
At Amazon, get the Amazon Basics 29-Piece Precision Hobby Knife Set for $8.39. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this set. The set includes 26 blades in various styles along with a sharpening stone, tweezers, and a storage case for keeping everything organized. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 26 blades, a modelling knife, grindstone, and tweezers
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
More Offers
Grab this Cold Steel knife today at Amazon's best price of the year. It's also a $14 low today. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|48%
|$18 (exp 3 wks ago)
|$18
|Buy Now
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