Staples offers the Clorox 75-Count 3-Pack Disinfecting Wipes for $13.99. It's the best price we found by $3. Spend $35 for free shipping. Buy Now at Staples
- 3-pack container with 75 wipes each, for 225 wipes total
- Fresh/crisp lemon scent
- Kills 99.9% of germs when used as directed
- Bleach-free formula safe for over 100 surfaces including finished wood, sealed granite, glass, and stainless steel
- Helps prevent odor-causing bacteria growth for up to 96 hours on non-food contact surfaces
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At Amazon, get this Instant Power Eco Clog Preventer 1-Gallon Bottle for $9.48. It's the best deal we could find by $11. It uses natural enzymes rather than harsh chemicals or acids, making it safe for septic systems and pipes. Buy Now at Amazon
- designed for kids aged 6+
- teaches the fundamentals of coding, without a computer
This drain snake cleaner is $1.12, down from $2.08. It works on sinks, showers, and bathtubs to clear hair and debris from clogged pipes. Buy Now at Amazon
- Flexible design fits sinks, showers, and bathtubs
- Removes hair and debris from clogged drains
- Reusable cleaning tool
- Bendable shape reaches through curved pipes
This 16-oz. bottle of Dawn Platinum Plus dish spray drops to $2 with a clippable coupon on Amazon, down from $3.94. It's a concentrated formula designed to cut grease without needing water to activate the suds. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Roebic K-97 32-oz. Liquid Main Line Cleaner for $7.97. It's the best deal we could find by $4. It uses bacteria enzymes to break down fats, grease, and paper buildup in sewer or septic lines and is safe for all pipe types. Buy Now at Amazon
Staples has laptops starting at $249.99, including an Acer Aspire Lite with a year of Microsoft 365 Personal included. Shoppers can also find touchscreen models, Chromebooks, and larger 17.3" laptops across brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS. Prices and discounts vary by model, with several laptops marked down more than 40% off their regular price. We've pictured the ASUS CX14 N4500 14" Chromebook w/ 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD for $269.99 ($330 savings). Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Pickup may also be available Buy Now at Staples
- Laptops from brands like Acer, HP, Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS
- Options with screens ranging from 12.2" to 17.3"
- Configurations spanning 4GB to 16GB of RAM
- Storage options from 64GB up to 512GB
- Includes touchscreen and Chromebook models
- Some models bundle a year of Microsoft 365 Personal
Staples has discounts on tablets from Samsung and Linsay, with savings of up to 41% off regular prices. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" 256GB Android Tablet (pictured) is $329.99 ($50 savings), while several Linsay 10.1" Android tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens start at $114.99. Free delivery is included on qualifying orders. Shop Now at Staples
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" tablet with 256GB storage and WiFi
- Linsay 10.1" tablets with 128GB storage running Android 15
- Several Linsay tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens
- Discounts range from 13% to 41% off regular prices
At $250 off, this model pairs 16GB of RAM with a 512GB SSD and a Core i7-13620H processor, and the 14" Full HD screen keeps the laptop compact. It also includes WiFi 6 for a fast, reliable wireless connection. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-13620H processor with base clock of 2.4GHz and max turbo up to 4.9GHz
- 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD
- 14" Full HD 1920 x 1080 display
- WiFi 6 wireless connectivity
- 47Wh battery rated for up to 7 hours of runtime
- Runs Windows 11 Home
Get supplies from as low as 25 cents, laptops from $229.99, headphones from $9.99, and more. Get 25% off lunch bags and reusable water bottles when you buy any backpack via promo code "87140". Plus, shop at your local store to get a Sharpie S-Gel Pen 2-Pack for free with any purchase while supplies last. Easy Rewards members get additional discounts. Orders of $35 or more ship for free. Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Staples
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|Discount
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|Staples
|12%
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|$14
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