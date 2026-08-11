Amazon offers the Chapin Deluxe 2-Way Shutoff Garden Hose Connector for $14. That's a $12 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Splits one faucet into two hose connections
- Built-in shut-off valve on each connection
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At $5.40, this Chapin hose connector matches its all-time low price on Amazon and comes in well under the $11.33 average price over the past 90 days. It includes a kink-resistant metal spiral hose protector and a flip lever for quick control over water flow. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Flip lever adjusts or shuts off water flow
- Metal spiral hose protector guards against kinking and tangling
- Metal hose threads for secure attachment
- Fits standard outdoor faucets, hoses, and outlets
- Weighs 7.8 oz. and measures 2" x 2" x 8.6"
At $13.67, this Flexon Flextreme Pro garden hose matches its all-time low price on Amazon, beats our $28 mention in February, and sits well below its recent 90-day average of $23.82. The hose is rated to stay flexible in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and handles up to 350 psi, with a 10-year manufacturer warranty backing it. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5/8" diameter and 50' length
- Flexible polymer construction that mimics rubber without the added weight
- Works in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F
- Industrial-grade female coupling and kink-resistant male coupling
- Rated for a maximum pressure of 350 psi
- Backed by a 10-year manufacturer warranty
RainPoint's Amazon storefront has a current sale covering a wide range of garden watering gear, from smart WiFi sprinkler timers to soaker hoses and metal hose nozzles. Prices span from $16.99 for a 15FT soaker hose up to $84.97 for a WiFi water timer with two zones and a brass inlet. Shoppers looking to automate garden or houseplant watering will find timers, drip irrigation kits, and hose accessories across the lineup. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes WiFi-enabled sprinkler and hose timers with rain delay and app control
- Soaker hoses available in lengths from 15FT to 200FT
- Indoor drip irrigation kits water up to 15 houseplants automatically
- Garden hose splitters, connectors, and nozzles made with metal or brass construction
A wall-mounted retractable hose reel keeps your garden hose stored neatly and out of the way, retracting automatically so you're not left coiling it by hand after each use. Similar length retractable reels at Amazon cost about $60 more. Buy Now at Alibaba
- 65.6-foot retractable 1/2" garden hose reel
- Automatic slow-rewind system
- 200 PSI working pressure with 600 PSI burst pressure
- 180° swivel bracket for flexible positioning
- Multi-pattern spray nozzle included
- Portable design with plastic handle
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this Chapin 2-Liter Handheld Multi-Purpose Sprayer for $7.47. It's the best price we've seen for this sprayer. It holds 68 ounces and includes an adjustable nozzle that switches between a fine mist and a focused stream, along with an in-tank filter to help prevent clogging. Buy Now at Amazon
- 68-oz. (2-liter) translucent tank for easy fluid-level checks
- Adjustable cone nozzle switches from fine mist to focused stream
- In-tank filter helps prevent clogging
- Thumb-controlled shut-off for one-handed operation
- Handles up to 60 psi of pressure
- Made in the USA
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|14%
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|$14
|Buy Now
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