Chamberlain myQ Belt Drive Smart Garage Door Opener for $170
- myQ App allows for smartphone control
- 200W light
- up to 1,500-ft range
- includes two 3-button remotes, door sensors, keypad, and switch
- Model: C2405
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Chamberlain Klik3U Universal Garage Door Remote for $20
- wide compatibility (check product page for specific brands)
- controls up to 2 garage doors or gates
- includes visor clip
- wire-free setup
- 800-foot range
- Model: KLIK3U-BK2
Zareba 25-Pack T-Post Pin Lock Insulators for $6
- For 9 gauge through 22 gauge high-tensile steel wire and aluminum wire
- Molded pin holds wire tightly
- Model: IWTPLB-Z
Eccotemp L5 Portable Tankless Water Heater for $130
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
Frost King 6-Foot Plastic Mesh Gutter Guard for $5
- Cut to length with a pair of ordinary scissors and quickly install
- Plastic mesh
- Model: VX620
Edsal 5-Shelf Steel Shelving Unit for $46
- measures 12" x 54" x 24"
- Model: WEW-5424
Coolers at Ace Hardware: up to 50% off
- pictured Igloo Legend Red 5-Quart Cooler for $14.99 ($8 off)
DeWalt Power Tools at Ace Hardware: up to 40% off
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Ace Hardware Memorial Day Sale: up to 50% off
Werner Ladders at Ace Hardware: up to $30 off
- Pictured is the Werner 6-Foot Fiberglass 300 lb. cap. Type IA Step Ladder for $79.99 for members (low by $5).
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Hub Add-On for $20
- can control 2 garage door openers
- add to existing myQ account through the myQ app
- low battery notifications via app
- Model: MYQ-G0402
Chamberlain B550 myQ Belt Drive Smart Garage Door Opener for $149
Update: The price increased to $201.80. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes two 3-button remote controls and wireless exterior keypad
- Built-in MyQ system
- Ultra strong and quiet belt drive
- 100 Billion code encryption protects against hacking
- Model: B550
Chamberlain Wireless Keypad for $30
- works w/ most major brands
- Temporary pin can be programmed for deliveries/guests
- Model: G940EV-P2
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener for $24
- app controlled
- real-time notifications
- can be linked to select smart home hubs
- includes WiFi hub, door sensor, mounting plate, mounting hardware & power adapter
- Model: MYQ-G0401-ES
