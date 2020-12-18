That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
-
Expires 12/20/2020
-
-
Apply coupon code "L8ILM7RL" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 9Aboy via Amazon.
- waterproof
- rechargeable
- 5 lighting modes
- CREE XML T6 LED chip
- Model: S1000
Take half off when you apply coupon code "M79P7VY7". Buy Now at Amazon
- The 50W drops to $12.49 and the 100W to $19.99 with the same code.
- Sold by Orogi via Amazon.
- indoor/outdoor use
- IP66 waterproof
- stake or wall mount
- 2 connection modes
- vent hole for steam dissipation
- 48 LED beads
- 120° beam angle
- Model: ZMZ
Clip the 15% off on page coupon to make it the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 40-lumens
- retractable prongs
- built-in battery recharges overnight when plugged into a wall outlet
- Model: RC1FN2WRH
That's a $20 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- It's available for in-store pickup only.
- high impact polycarbonate lens
- water- and dust-resistant
- drop-resistant up to 12 feet
- TRUEVIEW HD output
- 2 built-in magnets and integrated hang cable
- Model: 2108
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $799 ($270 low).
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Frosted Silver
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
That's $50 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest we could find by $100 today, although most retailers charge $650 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's also available with 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $669 ($30 less than most stores charge).
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- 8-core GPU
- macOS
- Model: MGNT3LL/A
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at REI
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
- 3,000mAh lithium battery
- up to 4 hours heating time per charge
- up to 113°
