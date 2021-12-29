It's a savings of $16 off list, $2 under our mention from last December, and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
Expires 12/29/2021
Shop nearly 20 options, with prices starting at $2. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the Coast Professional 1,000-Lumen LED Rechargeable Flashlight for $17.48 ($17 off).
It's $2 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- 35 lumens
- USB rechargeable
- low battery indicator
- Model: 73200
Apply coupon code "B3GBKXGN" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ranio via Amazon.
- 4 modes
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- Model: CZLP006-02
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
- 5,500 lumen output
- diamond plate
Save on cameras and accessories, laptops, computer monitors, audio equipment, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping varies, but many items are eligible for free shipping.
Shop discounted camera lenses and accessories, headphones, laptops, memory cards and internal memory, drones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Lens for Sony E for $374 ($75 off list).
There are over 1,200 items in this sale including photography accessories, computer storage, audio equipment, and much more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB UHSi-I SDXC Memory Card for $24.99 after savings ($3 low).
eBay sellers charge at least $14 more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- At this price in Ash or Sage.
- holds a full-size DSLR camera with an extra lens or a mirrorless body with up to two lenses
- Kodra material with a DWR weatherproof coating
- 2 inner side pockets and several slip pockets
- 2 touch-fastening FlexFold dividers
- adjustable cross-body sling strap
- zippered external pocket
- padded tablet sleeve
- Model: BSL-5
