This Carhartt travel dog bowl is $10.49, down from $20.99 at Amazon. It's the best deal we've seen for this Carhartt dog bowl. It rolls up to double as both a food container and bowl, with a seamless waterproof PEVA liner and a 500-denier nylon shell. Buy Now at Amazon
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
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Handy for road trips or hikes with your dog since it packs flat and won't spill dry food in the car, and it's currently 50% off the $21 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines food storage and bowl in one unit
- Seamless leakproof waterproof PEVA liner
- Integrated attachment loop for quick access
- Lightweight 3.5-ounce packable design
- Durable 500-denier CORDURA nylon construction
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|52%
|$10
|$10
|Buy Now
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