Clips onto your waistband, pocket, or bag to keep air moving around you hands-free, which suits people who work outdoors, walk a lot, or just run hot in the summer months. Apply coupon code "ZWL4LQ52" for a total savings of $46. Buy Now at Amazon
- Wraps upper body in cooling airflow
- 360-degree rotatable tube for targeted cooling
- 10,000mAh battery lasts 40 hours with phone charging
- Versatile design with belt clip, desk stand, and flashlight
- Turbo mode delivers 65ft/s blast with fine-tuned speed control
Amazon offers the Vornado Airbar 4 Tower Fan and Horizontal Air Circulator for $52.79. That's a $36 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- three speed settings
Amazon has the Vornado Transom window fan for $63.97, the lowest price we've seen and $36 less than Walmart charges right now. It offers 4 speed settings, an electronically reversible fan mode for both exhaust and intake airflow, and remote control operation. Buy Now at Amazon
- POWERFUL AIRFLOW Transom uses powerful airflow to draw fresh air into the fan from outside or exhaust stale air out of the room.
- ELECTRONICALLY REVERSIBLE With one button, quickly transition the airflow from fan to exhaust. The reversible chamber works to keep you breathing easy by filtering out stale air.
- PERFECT FIT Seamlessly fits into windows 26 to 40 wide with the patented Soft-fit foam block system. Designed for use with single-hung and double-hung windows with an opening at least 8" tall.
- CUSTOMIZABLE COMFORT Choose from 4 speed settings with auto temperature control to maintain a set temperature. A remote control provides additional convenience.
- IMPORTANT INSTALL INFO Product dimensions are 7.16 tall x 26 wide x 5.73 deep. Window screen removal may be necessary depending on depth of your window. Can only be installed in horizontal position.
This Vornado window fan is $46 off the regular price of $110 at Amazon. It includes a remote control and can switch between intake and exhaust modes at the touch of a button, with 4 speed settings for adjusting airflow. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 12" Wall Mounted Shutter Exhaust Vent Fan for $67. It's the best price we could find by $36. It offers 960 CFM of airflow and covers up to 1,200 square feet, with 3-speed settings and built-in thermostat control for regulating temperature between 32-130°F. Buy Now at Amazon
- 960 CFM airflow capacity
- Covers up to 1,200 sq. ft.
- 3-speed settings w/ built-in thermostat control
- Adjustable temperature range of 32-130°F
- Aluminum weather-resistant shutters
- Includes 6-ft. cord w/ standard 3-prong plug for easy installation
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|69%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
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