At $369.94, these Bowers & Wilkins Px8 headphones are $370. That's $379 off list and the lowest price we could find. They include Nappa leather ear cushions, active noise cancellation, and a 2-hour charge that delivers 30 hours of battery life. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- INDUSTRY-DEFINING AUDIO PERFORMANCE - With a redesigned and optimized acoustic system, an all-new angled, ultra-high-resolution carbon drive unit, the B&W Px8 over-ear wireless headphones deliver detailed audio with superior imaging and increased clarity
- NOISE CANCELLING HEADPHONES WITH MIC - The all-new active noise cancellation is designed to block unwanted noise and ensure superior musicality. Features (2) adjustable external microphones that enhance voice clarity, significantly improving call quality
- PREMIUM LUXURIOUS DESIGN FOR A COMFORTABLE FIT - With soft Nappa leather and lightweight aluminum arms, and all-round improvements to ear cushion fit, this Bluetooth headset ensures optimum comfort across differing head-shapes even after extended use
- EASY OUT-OF-THE-BOX SETUP - The iOS/Android compatible B&W Music App allows you to adjust EQ settings, enable voice control, switch between ANC modes, and more. Use the multi-function button on the ear cup to select from a range of different functions
- PERFECT FOR AN ON-THE-GO LIFESTYLE - With 30 hours battery life from a 2-hour charge, plus quick charge support delivering 7 hours playback from a 15-minute charge, these B&W Bluetooth headphones are ideal for commuting, working in an office or travelling
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Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Slim cardholders that work with MagSafe are still a fairly niche category, and Ridge is one of the more recognized names in minimalist wallet design. At $27, that's $22 off the $49 list price. My Buy Buy members get free shipping (and it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Secure MagSafe magnetic attachment
- Slim minimalist design eliminates pocket bulk
- Easy access to essential cards
- Extra-strong magnets for reliable hold
- Consolidates phone and wallet for convenience
Apple Upgrade lets shoppers lease an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch instead of buying outright, with the iPhone 17e starting at $17.99 a month, the iPad mini at $11.99 a month, and a MacBook Air from $24.99 a month. Lease terms run 12 or 24 months for iPhone and Apple Watch, or 24 to 36 months for iPad and Mac, and trading in an eligible device at enrollment can lower the monthly payment further. At the end of the term, the current device gets returned and can be swapped for a new one. Buy Now at Apple
- Lease iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch with monthly payments
- iPhone and Apple Watch leases run 12 or 24 months
- iPad and Mac leases run 24 or 36 months
- Trade-in credit available at enrollment to lower initial payments
- Option to upgrade to a new device at the end of the lease term
- Leasing provided by Klarna
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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The Px8 is $285 off its regular price of $749 with a Prime membership. The headphones feature Nappa leather ear cushions, aluminum arms, a 30-hour battery life, and 15-minute quick charging that delivers 7 hours of playback. Buy Now at Amazon
- INDUSTRY-DEFINING AUDIO PERFORMANCE - With a redesigned and optimized acoustic system, an all-new angled, ultra-high-resolution carbon drive unit, the B&W Px8 over-ear wireless headphones deliver detailed audio with superior imaging and increased clarity
- NOISE CANCELLING HEADPHONES WITH MIC - The all-new active noise cancellation is designed to block unwanted noise and ensure superior musicality. Features (2) adjustable external microphones that enhance voice clarity, significantly improving call quality
- PREMIUM LUXURIOUS DESIGN FOR A COMFORTABLE FIT - With soft Nappa leather and lightweight aluminum arms, and all-round improvements to ear cushion fit, this Bluetooth headset ensures optimum comfort across differing head-shapes even after extended use
- EASY OUT-OF-THE-BOX SETUP - The iOS/Android compatible B&W Music App allows you to adjust EQ settings, enable voice control, switch between ANC modes, and more. Use the multi-function button on the ear cup to select from a range of different functions
- PERFECT FOR AN ON-THE-GO LIFESTYLE - With 30 hours battery life from a 2-hour charge, plus quick charge support delivering 7 hours playback from a 15-minute charge, these B&W Bluetooth headphones are ideal for commuting, working in an office or travelling
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|50%
|$464 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$370
|Buy Now
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