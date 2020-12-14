New
eBay · 56 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose Home 500 Bluetooth Smart Speaker
$212 $400
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to save $87 against buying a new model on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • In Triple Black.
Features
  • 6 preset buttons
  • control with voice, touch, or app
  • WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity
  • Model: 795345-1100
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires 12/19/2020
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers eBay Bose
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 46% $212 (exp 1 mo ago) $212 Buy Now
HP   $299 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Dell Home   $299 (exp 8 mos ago) -- Check Price