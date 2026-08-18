Straightens hair on the go without the cord getting in your way, which suits anyone who travels or just wants one less thing tethered to an outlet. Apply coupon code "TOWZNKT7" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Truly cordless design for portable styling
- 45-minute runtime with 2.5-hour USB-C charging
- Dual MCH heating for single-pass styling
- LCD screen with 3 precise temperature settings
- Ceramic plates with 200 million negative ions
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|22%
|$70 (exp 1 wk ago)
|$70
|Buy Now
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