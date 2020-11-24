After rebate, it's the lowest price we could find by $12 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate here.
- 5-cup glass jar with PerfectPour spout
- 1-oz. measuring cup lid insert
- 4-tip stainless steel blade
- Model: BL2010BG
Expires 11/29/2020
- automatic keep warm function
- non-stick cooking bowl
- steaming basket
- measuring cup and spoon
- Model: RC516
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Target
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $2.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- includes rack, pan, and removable crumb tray
- Model: TO1700SG
What could make pizza, the world's greatest food item, better? Having it piping hot in just 5 minutes! (Also, saving $84 in the process is pretty great, too.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- purportedly cooks a fresh or frozen 12" pizza in 5 minutes
- optimized baking functions for thin, deep, and rising crust pizzas
- ceramic-coated cooking tray w/ removable cool-touch handle
- 30-minute timer
- Model: P300S
Shop and save on a selection of small kitchen appliances including air fryers, coffee makers, indoor grills, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Aria 30-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $130 (a low by $6).
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Save up to $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get it free by spending $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Bella Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $7.99 after rebate ($37 off).
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate to get this discount.
You'll have to jump through the hoops of redeeming a rebate, but that saves $69 or more off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Add three appliances to your cart and check out with coupon code "THANKS". Then, redeem this $14 rebate (per appliance) to get this deal.
- Pad your order to $50 or more to bag $15 in Kohl's Cash. (The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 28 to December 9.)
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Blend coupon code "THANKS" with a mail-in rebate (linked below) to drop this to a huge $23 off list. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Here's the $14 mail-in rebate.
- Available via curbside pickup only.
- 1-touch operation
- 180W
- 24" cord length
- Model: TM-4MBL
Save on over 80,000 items, including apparel, jewelry, home goods, kitchen supplies, toys, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors.
- Search "6593598" for camo print.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
Save on a variety of gourmet popcorn and snacks. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Harry & David Moose Munch Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Caramel 30-oz. Drum for $15.98 (low by $24).
- Pickup in-store to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- forward/reverse switch
- 1" slotted screwdriving bit
- 1" Phillips screwdriving bit
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: AS6NG
That's $18 less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Drill/driver w/ 11-position clutch
- circular saw w/ 5.5" blade
- Model: BD2KITCDDCS
- UPC: 885911477772
Ace Rewards members (Not a member? It's free to join) save an extra $10, dropping the price to $11 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $13 shipping charge.
- includes charging wall mount and base
- crevice tool
- Model: HNVC220BCZ01
- UPC: 885911610636
It's $8 under our mention from March and the best price we could find by $12.
Update: It's now $33.71. Buy Now at Amazon
- crevice tool
- 32-oz. capacity
- Model: HHVI315JO42
- UPC: 885911464024, 827165690521
