It's $10 under our August mention, $60 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- digital display
- auto shut-off
- 1,700-watt heating power
- adjustable temperature up to 399.2°F
- Model: 90088
Published 1 hr ago
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heats up in as little as 30 seconds
- 2-basket cooking system
- auto-shutoff with boil dry protection
- Model: 13872
Save $3 off list price. Buy Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $2.99 shipping charge.
- 750W power
- 6 setting shade browning control dial
- anti-jam and auto-shut off
- drop down crumb tray
Save on coffee makers, slow cookers, mixers, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker pictured ($40 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected back in stock on November 13, but can be ordered at this price now.
- shatterproof
- reusable stainless steel filter
- 100% BPA free and dishwasher safe
- Model: K11872-10US
Shop mixers, air fryers, vacuums, coffee makers, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6-Quart Stand Mixer in Empire Red for $500 ($100 off).
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by boytone via eBay
- built-in NFC
- Model: SC-NA10
