These Best Buy-exclusive Black/Gold Beats Studio Pro headphones are $159.99, down from the $349.99 regular price. They include Active Noise Cancelling with a Transparency mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking, and up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC off. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Active Noise Cancelling with a Transparency mode for blending in outside sound
- Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking
- Up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC off
- Connects via Bluetooth, USB-C audio, or a 3.5mm audio input
- Engineered leather ear cushions
- Voice-targeting microphones for calls
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Published 50 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
At Walmart, the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones drop to $149, for the best price we've seen and $21 less than Amazon is currently charging. These headphones include Active Noise Cancelling and up to 40 hours of battery life. Buy Now at Walmart
- up to 40-hour battery life on a single charge
- Active Noise Cancelling
These Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds are now just $29.99 for new Woot customers, which is another $10 drop since our mention from last week. It's also the best deal we've ever seen for this model. and $16 cheaper than Amazon's price. They offer up to 35 hours of continuous music playback along with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The deal ends on August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for stable wireless pairing
- Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening
- Up to 35 hours of continuous music playback
- Touch controls built into the earbuds
Sennheiser has discounted several headphone models across its lineup, including the Momentum and Accentum series. We've pictured the Sennheiser Accentum Open Wiireless Headphones for $59.95 (pictured, $70 off). Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sennheiser
At eBay, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get these refurb Sony LinkBuds Fit Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $38. Best Buy charges $200 for a new pair. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- Active noise canceling with an Ambient Sound Mode
- Truly wireless in-ear design with silicone construction
- Bluetooth connectivity for phones, tablets, and laptops
This Shokz OpenRun open-box pair drops to $50.60 with promo code "VIPJULYTAKE8" at eBay. It's the best deal we've seen for these headphones. Bone conduction headphones keep your ears uncovered so you can stay aware of your surroundings while listening. Buy Now at eBay
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|54%
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|$160
|Buy Now
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