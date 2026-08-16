This 40-count pack of BIC Xtra Smooth mechanical pencils costs $7.06, down from $15.99. The pencils use a refillable 0.7 mm No. 2 lead and a replaceable eraser, so a single pack can last through a semester of use. Buy Now at Amazon
- 0.7mm lead
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These BIC mechanical pencils are $2.74 for an 80-count pack, down from $4.99. The pack includes both 0.7mm and 0.5mm point sizes with No. 2 lead that's compatible with most standardized tests. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Each pencil comes with three #2 leads.
Update: The price has changed to $7.44 since this was originally published.
This 40-count pack of BIC Xtra Smooth mechanical pencils runs $7.07 with Subscribe & Save, down from $13.99. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 0.7 mm medium point lead
- 40 pencils per pack
- Refillable lead and replaceable eraser
- Retractable, click-off cap design
- Break-resistant, smudge-resistant graphite
- Ribbed grip for comfort
At Staples, this 3-pack of BIC 4-Color retractable ballpoint pens is $7.49, down from $10.99. Each pen holds four ink colors in one retractable barrel, letting you switch between black, blue, red, and green without carrying separate pens. Shipping is free for orders of $35 or more. Pickup is also available. Buy Now at Staples
- 3-pack of retractable ballpoint pens
- 4 ink colors in one pen: black, blue, red, and green
- Medium point, 1.4mm tip
- Retractable design for switching between colors
- Wide barrel with a plastic pocket clip
Woot's The Office sale covers a wide mix of workspace gear, from desks and chairs to monitors and printers. A Furinno Econ Writing Desk drops to $24.99, down from $109.99, while a Samsung Business SH850 27" QHD monitor is $229.99, down from $625.95. The sale also spans printer toner, power strips, and general office supplies. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Back to School sale spans laptops, backpacks, dorm necessities, clothing, shoes, snacks, and school and teacher supplies. Spending $50 in the event gets an extra $10 off using promo code "WOOTSCHOOL" at checkout, limited to one use per customer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Covers laptops and computer & tech accessories
- Includes backpacks and school supplies
- Covers dorm and apartment necessities
- Includes clothing and shoes
- Covers teacher supplies and snacks
Office Depot's Summer Showroom Sale covers furniture like office chairs, desks, bookcases, and file cabinets, with an extra 10% off select furniture when you buy online and pick up in store. Examples include a Realspace Everton executive chair at $169.99, down from $349.99, and a Realspace Magellan height-adjustable standing desk at $229.99, down from $649.99. Choose pickup for the maximum discount on select items (as marked), or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Office chairs, desks, bookcases, and file cabinets included
- Executive, manager, and gaming-style chairs on sale
- Standing desks and corner computer desks discounted
- Free store pickup available in as little as 10 minutes
- Free delivery on qualifying $50 orders
This magnetic calendar set is $19.54. That's $5 below the original price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 4 acrylic dry erase boards: monthly, weekly, daily, and a blank whiteboard
- Comes with 6 dry erase markers in different colors
- Thickened magnets provide strong hold on refrigerators and metal surfaces
- Installs without drilling, screws, or glue
- Board measures 15.2" x 11.2"
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This blackout curtain panel is just $9.90 today in 59" x 84", down from its original price of $26.91. Shipping will be free for Prime members, too. It sticks directly to window frames without tools or curtain rods, making it suited for temporary use in apartments, dorms, or hotel rooms. Buy Now at Amazon
- Made of 100% polyester
- Self-adhesive design requires no tools or curtain rods
- Blocks sunlight and UV rays for full blackout coverage
- Adjustable width for a custom fit on window frames
- Machine washable with cold water and like colors
- Measures 59" wide by 84" long
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|55%
|$5 (exp 6 mos ago)
|$7
|Buy Now
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