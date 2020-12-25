Named the best AMD powered gaming laptop of 2020, this is $300 off list and the lowest price we've seen for this laptop in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS 3GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: GA401IV-BR9N6
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on December 17
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p)
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512DA-EB51
- UPC: 192876310878
That's a savings of $184 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee, so its best to sign up for a 1-year membership for $45.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $9.98 shipping charge.
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz six-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with 4GB VRAM
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: G512LI-SS74
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- backlit keyboard
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: TP412FA-XB56T
Save on almost 70 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
Apply coupon code "EXTRA50" to save $288 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $200 off list and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we've seen since March. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
It's $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. It's $141 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- CD player
- 230W total output
- USB, 3.5mm aux inputs
- Model: CM4360
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
It's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm MSM8956 1.80GHz Hexa core CPU
- 9.7" 1536x2048 IPS display
- 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
- Android 6.0
- Model: ZT500KL
That's $30 under our April mention, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. This monitor offers great specs at a good price, and has sold out consistently, so no time like the present to snap it up. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 23.8" FHD 1920x1080 IPS display
- 1ms MPRT
- AMD FreeSync
- 144Hz refresh rate
- HDMI, DP, VGA ports
- adjustable stand
- Model: VG249Q
- UPC: 192876485385
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|20%
|$1200 (exp 4 days ago)
|$1150
|Buy Now
|Best Buy
|$1350 (exp 2 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register