New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 9 14" 1080p Gaming Laptop
$1,150 $1,450
free shipping

Named the best AMD powered gaming laptop of 2020, this is $300 off list and the lowest price we've seen for this laptop in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS 3GHz 8-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
  • 16GB RAM and 1TB PCIe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10
  • Model: GA401IV-BR9N6
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay Asus
AMD 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 20% $1200 (exp 4 days ago) $1150 Buy Now
Best Buy   $1350 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price