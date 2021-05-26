Asus VivoBook 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 3 14" Laptop for $379
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Asus VivoBook 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 3 14" Laptop
$379 $700
free shipping

That's $3 less than a refurb sold by a third party. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 in S mode
  • Model: F412DAWS33
