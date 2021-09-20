It's the lowest price we could find by $232. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F513EA-OS56
Published 25 min ago
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 (S Mode)
- Model: F513EA-OS36
It's a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4th-gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TM420UA-WS51T
It's $17 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find today by $20. (It's also a new all-time low price for this Chromebook.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) NanoEdge display
- Chrome OS
- Model: CX1100CNA-AS42
Save up to $900 on a selection of laptops from Alienware, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models with prices starting from
$119 $129. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook 3 AMD A6 11" Laptop for
$119$129 (low by $50$40).
Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Precision 7520 Skylake i7 15.6" Laptop for $719 after coupon ($500 off).
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on 17 models from Acer, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Razer Blade 15 RZ09-03304E42-R3U1 i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $1,899 ($200 low).
Apply coupon code "YES2FALL21DEAL" to get an extra 35% to 45% off 1 item. It works on laptops, desktops, and more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- The coupon takes 35% off any non-clearance item, or 45% off if it costs over $699.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Save up to 50% off furniture, up to 55% off back-to-school essentials, and up to 60% off chairs, plus discounts on PCs, printers, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for pickup to save $9.95 or get free shipping with orders over $45.
Shop 70 discounted items, including desks, office chairs, and file cabinets. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace 48" Lancott Computer Desk for $139.99 ($40 off).
Save on pens, notebooks, backpacks, markers, glue, binders, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Paper Mate Flair Porous-Point Pens 12-Pack for $9.99 (low by at least $10).
- Spend $45 for free shipping, or choose store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee.
You'd pay a shipped price of at least $315 elsewhere. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- molded HDPE construction
- shelves support up to 200 lbs.
- measures 72" x 30" x 20"
- Model: BMCCPD7204
That's the best price we could find by $190. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expect delivery in 4 to 5 weeks.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
