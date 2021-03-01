It's $100 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- Model: E410MA-OH24
-
Expires 3/6/2021
Published 53 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a low by $20, but most stores charge $700. Buy Now at Staples
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Q406DA-BR5T6
It's $18 under our mention from August, $20 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Slate Gray.
- This item is expected back in stock on March 25 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- 10th Generation Intel i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge bezel display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: F512JA-AS34
- UPC: 192876649787
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's $100 under a similar laptop with a less powerful CPU and graphics card.) Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-10870H 2.2GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: G512LV-UH76
That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake 1.8GHz quad core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: P5440FA-XS74
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $539. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Tiger Lake i3 15.6" Laptop for $599.99 after coupon code "THINKDB1" ($900 off list).
Save on a selection of desktops and laptops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 10th Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $849.99 with code ($1,189 off list).
Save on a selection of over 300 laptops starting at
$195 $230. Use the coupons listed on the product pages to get the lowest prices. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook C330 MediaTek 11.6" Touch Laptop for $244.99 after code "C330DEAL" ($55 off).
It's $290 under the list price and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $399. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in several colors.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GWTN141-4GR
Moving from the office to the home office? Cleaning out to get ready for tax season? Clean up and get organized with this selection of discounted storage options. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Bankers Box Heavy-Duty Portable Storage File Box for $16.99 (a low by $2).
- Need it fast? Opt for curbside pickup and dodge the $9.95 shipping charge.
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Navy.
- It's available for in-store pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- fits up to a 15.6" laptop
- padded, contoured straps
- elasticated inner compartment
- measures about 11" x 17"
- Model: VL-1015-N
That's the best price we could find by $10, and savings of $151 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Shop discounted crayons, pens, binders, paper, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Crayola Crayons Assorted Colors 24-Pack for $1.25 ($1 off).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee, or get free next day shipping on orders of $60 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Staples
- Adaptive-Sync technology
- HDMI and D-sub ports
- Vesa wall-mountable
- TUV Rheinland-certified flicker-free and low blue light technology
- Model: VA24EHEY
Coupon code "017221" drops the price; it's the best deal for a refurb now by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
That's $41 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- speeds up to 1.75Gbps
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands
- Model: RT-AC66R
That's $50 under our Black Friday week mention and the lowest price we could find by $151. (You'll need to log into your account to see this price.) Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Shipping is about $10 (varies by ZIP Code).
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee, so it's best to purchase a 1-year membership for $45.
- 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: P5440FA-XS54
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|28%
|--
|$250
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register