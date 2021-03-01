New
Asus E410 Pentium Silver 1080p 14" Laptop
$250 $350
free shipping

It's $100 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
  • Windows 10 in S Mode
  • Model: E410MA-OH24
