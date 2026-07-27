expired
Amazon · Expired Aug 15, 2026
$22 $40
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Rated for up to 150 PSI and cordless, this tire inflator works for car tires, bike tires, and sports equipment without needing to be near an outlet. At $22, it's about $18 off the $40 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- High-precision sensor with 200Hz data sampling rate
- Versatile 4+N smart inflation modes with four pressure units
- Portable 150PSI design refills tires in 1.5 minutes
- 4000mAh battery inflates 8 tires on one charge
- Integrated LED flashlight and emergency power bank
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|$22 (exp 1 wk ago)
|--
|Check Price