AquaDance Microban 6-Setting Shower Head for $8
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
AquaDance Microban 6-Setting Shower Head
$7.79 $19
free shipping w/ $35

It's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping, otherwise shipping is $5.99.
Features
  • antimicrobial & anti-clog nozzles
  • 4" face
  • chrome finish
  • Model: 6504
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home Improvement Walmart AquaDance
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 59% -- $8 Buy Now