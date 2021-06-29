Open-Box Apple Mac Mini M1 Desktop (2020) for $599
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Apple Mac Mini M1 Desktop (2020)
$599 $699
free shipping

That's about $60 less than a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
Features
  • Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
  • 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
  • macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
  • Model: MGNR3LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Mac Mini Desktop Computers eBay Apple
Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Open-Box Apple Mac Mini M1 Desktop (2020) for $600 for members
Costco · 1 mo ago
Open-Box Apple Mac Mini M1 Desktop (2020)
$600 for members $699
free shipping

That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
  • 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
  • macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
  • Model: MGNR3LL/A
Related
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 14% $599 (exp 2 wks ago) $599 Buy Now
Costco 14% $600 (exp 4 mos ago) $600 Check Price
Amazon   $600 (exp 2 hrs ago) -- Check Price
B&H Photo Video   $639 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price
P.C. Richard and Son   $639 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price