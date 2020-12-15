That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's also available with 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $669 ($30 less than most stores charge).
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- 8-core GPU
- macOS
- Model: MGNT3LL/A
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $799 ($270 low).
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Frosted Silver
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
That's $50 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest we could find by $100 today, although most retailers charge $650 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
It's $110 under list price and a savings of $200 under what some stores charge for just the drone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- includes remote control
- APAS 3.0 obstacle avoidance
- steady or strobe light settings
- up to 34 minutes of flight time
- up to 4K60p video & 48MP images
- Model: DJMAVICAIR2Q
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone 11 Pro Max, whether paying monthly or upfront. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Save $350 with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plans.
- Get up to $850 off with eligible trade in.
- After checkout, apply code "FALLSWITCH250" to get a free $250 Verizon e-Gift Card.
- You'll receive a text message within two weeks of ordering with a unique barcode to get Verizon Stream TV for free.
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get Marvel’s Avengers Game for free.
- The $20 online activation fee is half what you'd normally pay.
Grab iPhones from $65, keyboards from $69, Apple Watches from $120, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- While the banner says up to 50% off, we saw higher within the sale.
That's the best we've seen and a current low by $30. (We saw it for $270 in last week's mention.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band.
- up to 18 hours battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDT2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-day warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3427U Ivy Bridge 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- MacOS X
- Model: MD231LL/A
