New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple Mac mini M1 w/ 512GB SSD (Late 2020)
$849 $899
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • It's also available with 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD for $669 ($30 less than most stores charge).
Features
  • Apple M1 8-Core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • 8-core GPU
  • macOS
  • Model: MGNT3LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Mac Mini Desktop Computers B&H Photo Video Apple
Holiday Gift Guide Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 5% -- $849 Buy Now