That's $149 under our October mention, $249 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTK2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $101. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-day warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3427U Ivy Bridge 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- MacOS X
- Model: MD231LL/A
Clip the $99.01 on page coupon for the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- The price drops at checkout.
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- This item is expected back in stock November 29, but can be ordered now at this price.
- Intel 10th-Gen. Core i5 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Model: MVH42LL/A
That's $199 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- A 90-day MegaMacs warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-5650U 2.2GHz Broadwell dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1440x900 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB flash storage
- macOS 10.11 or greater
- Model: MMM62LL/A
That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $451. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- Intel Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Model: MVH62LL/A
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find for this B&H exclusive build. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core I5-1030NG7 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 (1600p) native resolution Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- macOS X 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ29
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
Save on over 250 items including video games, headphones, tablet accessories, cell phone chargers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Scribblenauts Showdown for Xbox One for $8.49 (low by $7).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Save $10 and stream your favorite artists, listen to new music, and curate your own playlist from a library of over 60 million songs. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Note: This offer applies to new subscribers only.
You'd pay $20 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Anchor Gray pictured).
- It's compatible for the Apple 38mm Watch, and Apple 40mm Watch
- Model: MWTQ2AM/A
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $849 ($220 low).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's a buck under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buyspry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
Using the steps detailed below, you can save over $1,000 on a new iPhone 11 Pro Max, whether paying monthly or upfront. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Save $350 with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited plans.
- Get up to $850 off with eligible trade in.
- After checkout, apply code "FALLSWITCH250" to get a free $250 Verizon e-Gift Card.
- You'll receive a text message within two weeks of ordering with a unique barcode to get Verizon Stream TV for free.
- You'll also receive an email within two weeks of ordering with a unique link to get Marvel’s Avengers Game for free.
- The $20 online activation fee is half what you'd normally pay.
