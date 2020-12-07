New
Best Buy · 42 mins ago
Apple MacBook Air Ice Lake i3 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020)
$750 $999
free shipping

That's $149 under our October mention, $249 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • macOS Catalina
  • Model: MWTK2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Air Best Buy Apple
Core i3 13.3 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 24% -- $750 Buy Now
Amazon   $899 (exp 4 mos ago) -- Check Price
eBay   $899 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price
B&H Photo Video   $929 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price