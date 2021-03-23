New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box MacBook Air 10th-Gen. i3 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020)
$749 $999
free shipping

That's $251 under the lowest price we could find for a new, factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • macOS Catalina
  • Model: MWTK2LL/A
  • Published 1 hr ago
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 25% $749 (exp 1 wk ago) $749 Buy Now
Costco   $700 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price
Best Buy   $750 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price
B&H Photo Video   $799 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $899 (exp 8 mos ago) -- Check Price