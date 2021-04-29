That's $70 under our December mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay
- No warranty information is provided
- In Space Gray or Black
You'd pay $139 more from other retailers. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- In Not Pink.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 5.5" 2160 x 1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
That's $550 off list and $349 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in White.
- 5.7" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
- 2,800mAh battery
- secure face unlock
- Model: G020I
Take an extra $10 off used smartphones sitewide with coupon code "10OFFSITEWIDE". After coupon, the iPhone 7 starts at
$108 $132, iPhone 11 Pro Max (pictured) from $676, Google Pixel 4 XL from $283, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from $390, and more. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 3-month warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's $34 under Apple's price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Shop over 5,000 shoes, tees, hoodies, and more. Kids' styles start at $7, women's as low as $8, and men's from $10. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the understated PUMA Men's Enzo 2 Training Shoes in Red for $30 (a low by $27).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Coupon code "10OFF8" drops it to $51 under the best price we could find for a refurb. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
New subscribers get 6 months free. That's a $60 savings Shop Now at Best Buy
- Instructions to redeem are emailed after purchase.
- A BestBuy.com account is required.
- 70 million ad-free songs
- download & play offline
- play your iTunes library
Coupon code "DNEWS023421" makes it the best price we could find for a refurb by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
That's $50 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen. It's also $100 less than Apple charges directly. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
