Costco · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Pro M1 2GHz 13.3" Laptop (2020)
preorders for $1,250 for members $1,300
free shipping

That's $50 under what you'll pay elsewhere for this just-announced laptop and a nice deal considering it contains the newest CPU. Buy Now at Costco

  • This item is a preorder and expected to ship the week of November 30, 2020.
  • Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
  • 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
  • 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Model: MYD82LL/A
