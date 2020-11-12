That's $50 under what you'll pay elsewhere for this just-announced laptop and a nice deal considering it contains the newest CPU. Buy Now at Costco
- This item is a preorder and expected to ship the week of November 30, 2020.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
Published 1 hr ago
Apply coupon code "631020" to save $700 off the list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Intel Core i5 2.3GHz CPU
- 13.3" glossy widescreen display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- macOS 10.6 (Snow Leopard)
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Core i9-9880H 2.3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 retina display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GPU
- 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Touch-bar, true tone, finger print-reader
- Model: MVVK2LL/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Alpha_Tech_Store via eBay.
- This item is in like-new condition.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- 6th-Gen. Intel Core i5 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- MacOS 11
- Model: MLH12LL/A
It's $250 less than our mention from last week and the best deal we've seen. It's also $101 under the best price we could find today for an open-box unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- A 30-day Amazon warranty applies.
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- Intel Core i5-8279U 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MV962LL/A
That's $1,150 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-7820HQ 2.9GHz Kaby Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 (1800p) native resolution display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Touchbar/Touch ID
- macOS 10.12, Sierra
- Model: MPTT2LL/A
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
It's $20 under our mention from August and you'd pay the same price for the tablet alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Oxford Gray.
- includes Book Cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
It's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Round or Elongated.
- does not fit one-piece toilets with French Curve
- 4-foot cord
- two separate nozzles
- nightlight
- Model: USPA 6800U
It's a savings of $50 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice lake CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 12GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows OS
- Model: i3593-5081BLK-PUS
Save on over 20 models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Open a new line and trade in your old device for up to $550 off. Plus, you'll save up to $250 when you switch and activate on a new smartphone line of service with Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get Unlimited plans. Also, online orders get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- The trade-in credit will apply over 24 months.
- You'll also get Verizon Stream TV and the Marvel Avengers Game when you activate a new line.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- This item is expected to ship by October 30, 2020.
Save on the Apple iPad Pro. Trade in your eligible phone or tablet to save up to $150. Plus, save $100 more when you purchase an iPad and iPhone with a 24-month plan. Even better, you'll also enjoy 6-months free Apple News+ on your iPad. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Apple News+ will be billed at $9.99 each month after free trial. Be sure to cancel before your 6-month trial is up if you don't want to continue the service.
- Credits up to $250 will be spread out over 24-months.
- Available in Silver or Space Gray with 128GB to 1TB storage capacity.
