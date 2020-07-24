That's the lowest price we could find by $158. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 7th-gen. Intel Core i5-7360U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- macOS Sierra
- Model: MPXQ2LL/A
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $350 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere (and $280 under the best price we've seen for it sealed in the past). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay
- 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 6-core processor
- 16" 3072x1920 Retina display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Model: MVVJ2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $125. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Silver at this price.
- Space Gray is available for $1,349.
- 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MV992LL/A
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price to $1,999.99, which is $99 less than our last mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $100 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 3072x1920 (1920p) Retina display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB flash storage
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB; Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics cards
- Mac OSX 10.15.1
- Model: MVVL2LL/A
It's $336 less than buying it used elsewhere.
Update: The price increased by a buck. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- 6th-gen Intel Core i5-6267U Skylake 2.9GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS Sierra 10.12
- Model: MPXV2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 6-core processor
- 16" 3072x1920 Retina display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB GPU
That's a $200 savings off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 (1920p) Retina display
- 32GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GPU
- Mac OS
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $200 off, which is a strong discount on an item that hasn't even been released. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Solar Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
- 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 3 Rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
- Android 10 OS
- Model: PAJ90004US
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
At the Apple Education Store, qualified buyers can get the iPad Air with AirPods for $129 under the best price we could find for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
That's $640 off and the best price we've seen for an open-box unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.
That's the best price we could find by $30 Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- This item is in scratch and dent condition.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Expired Offers
That's $370 off and the lowest price we've seen for this mid-2017 model laptop. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-7360U 2.3GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: MPXQ2LL/A
Sign In or Register