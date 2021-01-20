It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
It's $550 under list price, and $50 below our mention from a month ago. Buy Now at eBay
- In Space Gray.
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: Z0YJ1LL/A
You'd pay $199 more for a refurbished model from other sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tekreplay via eBay.
- A 60-day Tekreplay warranty applies.
- 6th-gen Intel Core i5-6267U Skylake 2.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MLUQ2LL/A
That's $500 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Space Gray.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay with a 1-year warranty.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 IPS display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB graphics
- macOS
- Model: MVVJ2LLA
It's $1,100 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished laptop backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz CPU
- 15.6" 2880x1800 display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 Catalina
- Model: MLW72LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Core i7-7560U 2.4GHz processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: EVC156-2BL
Save big on a selection of over 60 laptops. Plus, get an additional 5% off most items when you apply code "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X395 Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 13.3" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $908.99 ($391 low).
It's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD touch LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- can be used as a tablet or laptop
- Model: QWT-00001
It's $180 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Available in Jet Black or Natural Silver.
- 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 195P5AV_1
That's a price low by $249. Buy Now at Costco
- Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Zone 2 audio support
- WiFi, Bluetooth, AirPlay, and Spotify Connect
- YPAO room calibration
- 100-watts (RMS)
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- 4K / 8K upgradeable
- Model: TSR-700
That's a savings of $5 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Black / Grey or Blue / Grey.
It's the best price we could find for the bike and membership by $300. Buy Now at Costco
- 10" color HD touchscreen display
- 22 digital smart resistance levels
- includes two 3-lb. dumbbells
- iFit membership includes personal coaching, virtual classes, destination workouts, training programs, and more
It's $50 under our mention from last week, $150 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
That's $30 less than Apple's direct price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock January 29 but can be ordered now.
- A12 Bionic chip
- 10.2" Retina display
- support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
- Touch ID
- Model: MYL92LL/A
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
It's $10 less than buying it new Total Wireless direct. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available in Black.
- Tech Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- 6.1" liquid retina HD display
- 12MP camera
- A12 Bionic chip
- iOS 12
