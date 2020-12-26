That's $770 off its list price when new, $50 under our mention from last week, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Vombot Supply via eBay.
- A 1-year Vombot Supply warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-4250U 1.3GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Bluetooth 4.0, Thunderbolt, USB 3
- Mac OS X 10.8 (Mountain Lion)
- Model: MD760LL/A
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $500 under list price and sold out at most other stores currently. Buy Now at eBay
- In Space Gray.
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: Z0YJ1LL/A
You'd pay $199 more for a refurbished model from other sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tekreplay via eBay.
- A 60-day Tekreplay warranty applies.
- 6th-gen Intel Core i5-6267U Skylake 2.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MLUQ2LL/A
That's $50 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $301 today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay
- a 1-year warranty applies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.0GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 IPS retina display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: MWP42LL/A
Save on almost 70 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
That's $200 off list and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we've seen since March. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
Apply coupon code "EXTRA50" to save $288 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. It's $141 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- CD player
- 230W total output
- USB, 3.5mm aux inputs
- Model: CM4360
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
It's $99 less than buying it from Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Space Gray.
- The discount applies in cart.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
That's the best we've seen and a current low by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 18 hours battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
- Model: MYDT2LL/A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|70%
|$379 (exp 1 hr ago)
|$329
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register