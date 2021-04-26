ANNKE · 1 hr ago
Annke 5MP Super HD PoE IP Turret Security Camera (Audio Version)
$36 $60
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DOTW40" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at ANNKE

Features
  • 5MP Super HD and EXIR night vision
  • IP67 weatherproof
  • plug and play PoE connection
  • Pick up a voice from 20 feet away
  • Model: C500
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DOTW40"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Security Cameras ANNKE Annke
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
ANNKE 68% $42 (exp 3 wks ago) $36 Buy Now