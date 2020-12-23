That's a $5 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by AnkerDirect via eBay
- compatible with many iPhones and Android phones, as well as the Nintendo Switch
- Model: A2616
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
You'd pay at least $13 more at other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- In White.
- PowerIQ 3.0 technology
- universal high speed
- Model: A2613
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Light or Dark Gray.
- 1 grounded outlet and 2 fast-charging USB ports
It's the lowest price we could find a buck. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in White.
- LED indicator
- SmartCharge technology
That's $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- foldable plug
- Model: PA-D4-US
Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "DUFQOMIE" to save a total of $28 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or White.
- Sold by Baseus US Tech via Amazon.
- supports SCP, FCP, QC 3.0, PD 3.0, and AFC fast charging protocol
- USB 1.5A, USB-C 1.5A, and USB-C 3.25A ports
- foldable pins
- Model: BS-S915
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
Clip the $60 off coupon to make this $20 less than our mention from last month, and a savings of $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- 300W AC outlet
- 60W USB-C port
- 3 USB-A ports
- car socket
- 2 DC ports
- includes 65W adapter, USB-A to USB-C cable, USB-C to USB-C cable, and 18-month warranty
- Model: A1730
Clip the on-page coupon to save $7 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anker Direct via Amazon
- 5 settings
- up to 900-lumen output
- Model: AK-T1420011
That's $2 under what most other retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s
- 4 USB-A ports
- 2-foot cable
- Model: AK-A7516012
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- 12 outlets
- 6ft extension cord
- 1,875W output
- overload protection, grounded protection, and fire-resistant exterior
- Model: A9191121
