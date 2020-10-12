Save $131 off list for the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3-point cleaning system
- super-strong suction
- triple-filter system
- Model: T2117Z11
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "PASTE20" to take an extra 20% off already-discounted Dyson items, including vacuums, fans, hair dryers, and more. Best of all, the coupon doesn't require a minimum order amount. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon can be used twice per account, with a maximum discount of $100.
That's $10 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Target
- bagless
- for use on hard floor, carpet, and hardwood
- includes multi-surface brush, crevice tool, and charger
With coupon code "PASTE20", it's the best price we could find for a refurbished by $80. Buy Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- handle controls
- rotating brushes
- rinsable filter
- ergonomic handle
- height adjustment
- telescopic handle
- Model: 21473601
Brands include Dyson, Shark, Hoover, Bissell, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Check product pages for warranty information.
Save on everything from toys, electronics, home, kitchen, apparel, and more. Prices start at $3. Shop Now at Walmart
- Stack your order to over $35 to avoid shipping fees, otherwise the $5.99 fee will apply. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
That's $152 off list and get the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- Roku TV (with access to Hulu, Netflix, HBO Now, more)
- 3840 x 2160 (4K) native resolution
- Model: LT-55MAW595
It's $42 under list, the best price we've seen, and an excellent price for a 50" brand name TV. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840 x 2160 (4K) native resolution
- built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu, more)
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core Processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS glossy touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $2 under our mention from last month. That makes it the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon
- USB-A / USB-C data port
- HDMI port
- SD card slot
- Model: A83460A2
It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual Thunderbolt 3 ports
- 2 USB-C ports
- 4 USB-A ports
- HDMI port
- Ethernet port
- SD/microSD card slots
- 3.5mm AUX port
- Model: A8396141
Save 42% off the list price and get the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- 155° wide-angle front camera
- 110° interior camera
- 1080p resolution
- automatically records 10 seconds before, and 20 seconds after, a collision
- built-in GPS
- parking mode
- Model: AK-R2130111
It's a notable discount at $611 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
- 360° of true 3D audio
- 1,500 ANSI lumens
- Android TV 9.0 with 5000+ apps
- Dolby digital plus
- HDR10
- HLG
- Dynamic smoothing
- adjustable image size
- Model: D2150111
