Built for two people and rated up to 500-lbs., this one suits patios or backyards where you want a sturdy stand-included setup without shopping separately for a frame. Apply coupon code "IWFKF4JH" for a savings of $165. Buy Now at Amazon
- Supports up to 500-lbs. with reinforced alloy steel frame
- 6-level adjustable hanging height for custom comfort
- Breathable weather-resistant cotton-polyester fabric
- 75" oversized design for couples and families
Walmart's Patio & Garden Savings covers a wide mix of outdoor categories, from furniture to lawn equipment to pest control. The Safavieh Natura Feride wool area rug is $115, down from $307, while the Greenworks 40V self-propelled lawn mower with battery and charger is $349, down from $449. Shoppers will also find deals on grills, Adirondack chairs, string trimmers, and garden pest sprays like Spectracide and Zevo. Shipping is free on most orders over $35, or you can pick items up in-store for free. We've pictured the Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill for $59.99 ($59 savings). Shop Now at Walmart
- Outdoor furniture including bistro sets, chat sets, and Adirondack chairs
- Cordless lawn tools like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and self-propelled mowers
- Grills and griddles from brands like Blackstone and Zimtown
- Pest control items such as Zevo fly traps and Spectracide sprays
- Planters, garden beds, and outdoor decor accessories
Lowe's has markdowns across patio furniture, from conversation sets and dining sets to gazebos and umbrellas. A 4-piece wicker conversation set with cushions (pictured) is $319.99, down from $846.40, while a set of 2 Adirondack chairs runs $269.99, down from $489.99, among other deals. Buy Now at Lowe's
Lowe's has discounts across patio furniture, pools, and outdoor power equipment. A Kobalt 80-volt leaf blower is $189, down from $219, while an Arrow metal carport is $2,384, marked down from $2,980. Pool care items like Clorox Pool&Spa shock are also discounted, with a 12-pack dropping to $59.98 from $69.98. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pressure washers, leaf blowers, and other outdoor power equipment
- Pool chemicals and balancers from brands like Clorox Pool&Spa and HTH
- Gazebos, carports, and patio umbrellas in multiple sizes
- Patio chairs and outdoor furniture in various styles
- Free delivery on many items
At Walmart, get this Ainfox 13-Foot Large Patio Umbrella for $60. It's the best price we could find by $240 and a great deal for a patio umbrella of this size. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|66%
|--
|$85
|Buy Now
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