Made from real cowhide, these gloves suit anyone doing regular yard work who wants puncture resistance without the bulk of thicker work gloves. Apply coupon code "DVOHXV84" for a savings of $20. They are in Grey size S at this price or other sizes for $15 after the same promo code. Buy Now at Amazon
- Water-resistant top-grain leather
- Reinforced abrasion-resistant palm protection
- Extended 16.93-inch gauntlet cuff
- Ergonomic design for maximum dexterity
- Adjustable secure-fit wrist closure
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- 180-degree panoramic viewing experience
- Water-blocking dry top snorkel technology
- Anti-fog treated crystal clear lens
- Adjustable secure leak-resistant fit
- Includes convenient transport mesh bag
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|66%
|--
|$10
|Buy Now
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