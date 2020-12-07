New
eBay · 24 mins ago
Certified Refurb Acer Spin 3 10th-gen i5 14" Laptop
$480 $767
free shipping

That's $287 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This certified refurbished item carries a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-1035G11.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • 14" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: SP314-54N-58Q7
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Acer
Refurbished Core i5 14 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 37% -- $480 Buy Now