Acer PE0 27" 4K IPS LED Gaming Monitor for $308
eBay · 42 mins ago
Certified Refurb Acer PE0 27" 4K IPS LED Gaming Monitor
$308 $350
free shipping

That's $132 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although most stores charge at least $500. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • 3840 x 2160 native resolution
  • 1300:1 contrast ratio
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • 4ms response time
  • Model: PE270K bmiipruzx
  • Expires 5/24/2021
    Published 42 min ago
