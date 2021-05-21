Acer PE0 27" 4K IPS LED Gaming Monitor for $308

That's $132 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although most stores charge at least $500. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 3840 x 2160 native resolution
- 1300:1 contrast ratio
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 4ms response time
- Model: PE270K bmiipruzx
Expires 5/24/2021
Published 42 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $110 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's $174 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This Certified Refurbished item is backed by a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) resolution
- AMD Freesync w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI & 2 DisplayPort inputs
- Model: EI342CKR Pbmiippx
It's a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- VGA and HDMI ports
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- Model: R241Y BBIX
It's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Staples
- 1366x768 native resolution
- USB 3.0
- auto-rotating display
- blue light filter
- compatible with Windows or MacOS systems
- Model: MB168B
- UPC: 021112155952, 886227483655, 012300309646, 390819301956, 886227483631, 803982816900, 734911147706, 745559482043, 886227507610, 102930783128
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March refurb mention, and $137 less than a new model costs elsewhere now. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $8 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
That's a $48 drop from last October and $63 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron N4000 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 32GB flash storage
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB314-1H-C66Z
That's $72 below our mention of a new one from last October and $61 under the best price we could find for a new one now. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Celeron 3867U 1.8GHz dual core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CXI3-UA91
- UPC: 193199889935
That's $412 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake hexa-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 240Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: PT315-52-73WT
It's $128 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SP314-54N-58Q7
