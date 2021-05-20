Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $185
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$185 $210
free shipping

That's $69 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Intel Celeron Gemini Lake N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Model: CP311-2H-C679
  • UPC: 193199767035
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/24/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB for $263
Amazon · 6 mos ago
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB
$263
free shipping

Features
  • Chromebook runs on Chrome OS - An operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. (Internet connection is required).
  • All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.
  • Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more.
  • Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and an additional 100GB of Google Drive space to ensure that all of your files are backed up automatically.
  • Acer CP311-2H-C679 convertible Chromebook comes with 11.6 HD Touch IPS Display, Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB LPDDR4 Memory, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome and Up to 10-hours battery life.
  • Model: CP311-2H-C679
  • UPC: 193199767035
