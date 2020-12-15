New
Certified Refurb Acer Spin 3 10th-gen i5 14" Laptop
$425 $500
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to get it for $254 less than a new model costs at competing stores. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: SP314-54N-58Q7
