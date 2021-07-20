Acer Nitro VG0 28" 4K HDR IPS LED Monitor for $185
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Acer Nitro VG0 28" 4K HDR IPS LED Monitor
$185 $210
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $25. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
Features
  • 28" 3840 x 2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • 4 ms response time
  • Model: VG280K BMIIPX
  • UPC: 193199576309
Details
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Acer Nitro VG280K bmiipx 28" UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology, for $390
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Acer Nitro VG280K bmiipx 28" UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology,
$390

Acer Nitro VG280K bmiipx 28" UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology, for $270
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Acer Nitro VG280K bmiipx 28" UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology,
$270 $300
free shipping

It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 44% -- $185 Buy Now
Amazon 10% $299 (exp 1 mo ago) $270 Check Price
Walmart   $344 (exp 3 wks ago) $390 Check Price