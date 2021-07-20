Acer Nitro VG0 28" 4K HDR IPS LED Monitor for $185

That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 28" 3840 x 2160 (4K) native resolution
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 4 ms response time
- Model: VG280K BMIIPX
- UPC: 193199576309
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $219.99. That's $5 under our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $29 today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: UM.PX1AA.004
It's $44 under our mention from January, $64 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- (1920x1080) 1080p resolution
- auto-pivot detects orientation
- low-blue light mode
- smart cover
- Model: I1601FWUX
- UPC: 685417714582
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "YIMHQMMX" for a 60% savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Huanuo Shop via Amazon.
- free-standing
- fits 17" to 32" screens
- height adjustable
- Model: HNCM19
If you need more than one monitor, bundle them at HP and save. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP Omen X 27" Dual Monitor Bundle for $1,098.99 ($200 off).
Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "FSRSMLWE" to save $54. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tenpow USA via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 16:9 aspect ration
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- dual USB-C ports
- mini HDMI port
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- built-in dual speakers
- PU leather cover
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Firstclasstvs via eBay.
- attaches to clothing with clip or magnet
- 2.5 hours of 720p video recording or 1 hour live broadcasting
- 8MP
- tap and shoot
- Model: 1045ION
Apply coupon code "DNEWS580721" to further cut the price; most eBay sellers charge over $200. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 11.6" HD display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HKFAA.007
It's a savings of $129 off list. It's also $30 under what you would pay for a refurb at Staples. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd Gen. AMD Ryzen 3250U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: SP314-21-R56W
That's $70 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Acer via eBay
- The price drops in cart
- Intel Celeron 3867U 1.8GHz dual core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CXI3-UA91
- UPC: 193199889935
More Offers
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 28" UHD (3840 x 2160) Widescreen IPS Zero Frame Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology
- Color Saturation: DCI-P3 90% | 100% sRGB | Supports HDR10 Format | 1.07 Billion Colors
- Pixrl Pitch: 0.16mm | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | 4ms | 60Hz Refresh Rate
- Ergonomic Tilt: -5 to 20 | 2 Speakers, 2 Watts Per Speaker
- Ports: 1 x Display Port and 2 x HDMI 2.0 (HDMI Cable Included)
- Model: VG280K bmiipx
- UPC: 193199576309
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|44%
|--
|$185
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|10%
|$299 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$270
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$344 (exp 3 wks ago)
|$390
|Check Price
Sign In or Register