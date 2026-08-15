As one of Best Buy's daily deals, this Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 is down to $549. It's a $200 drop and just $50 more than the best price we've seen for the same build with 128GB of storage (this laptop has 256GB). It's a 2-in-1 convertible with a 14" WUXGA touchscreen, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. Shipping is free and the deal ends today. Buy Now at Best Buy
- MediaTek Kompanio Ultra CPU
- 14" 1920x1200 touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM & 128GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
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Best Buy offers the Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop for $549.99. That's $81 under Amazon's current offer and the best price we could find. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6" Full HD display. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 15.6" 1920x1080p LCD Display
- AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-Core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
Staples offers the Acer Aspire Lite N150 15.6" Student Laptop bundled with 1 year of Microsoft 365 Personal for $249.99. Shipping is free. As a popular choice for students, this model is out of stock at most merchants and $300 where available. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core N150 processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
This Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is $70 off its regular price of $450. It pairs a 15.6" Full HD touchscreen with 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. It also includes 12 months of Google AI Pro with 2TB of storage, which on its own is worth $240. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Core i3-1305U processor, up to 4.5GHz
- 8GB LPDDR5X on-board memory
- 256GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
- 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080) IPS touchscreen
- Wi-Fi 6E (Intel AX211), Bluetooth 5.1
- Up to 10-hour battery life
Costco's laptop lineup spans budget Windows machines to high-end gaming rigs and MacBooks, with prices starting around $500. Several models carry instant discounts, including an HP OmniBook 7 Flip 2-in-1 (pictured) at $999.99 after a $500 markdown and an HP OmniBook 3 at $799.99 after $400 off. Shoppers can also find Copilot+ PCs from Acer, Dell, and HP alongside Apple's latest MacBook Pro configurations with M5 chips. Shipping varies by item, and pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Costco
- Selection includes MacBook, Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 models
- Gaming laptops available with dedicated graphics cards
- Copilot+ PC models with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processors
- Storage options ranging from 256GB up to 2TB SSD
- Memory configurations from 8GB up to 32GB RAM
- Screen sizes ranging from about 13" up to 18"
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy's open-box section has laptops from big brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell, massively discounted. The prices start as low as $132 and there are nearly 100 discounted builds to choose from. Open-box units are products returned under Best Buy's return policy and are verified to work, though they won't ship in their original packaging. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
Office Depot's clearance sale covers laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs from brands like Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft. Deals on computers start around $162 and feature some strong finds. Open-box options are mixed in alongside new units for additional savings. These deals have limited ability so when they're gone, they're gone. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Laptops, 2-in-1s, desktops, and all-in-one PCs included
- Brands include Lenovo, HP, ASUS, Dell, and Microsoft
- Both new and open-box units available
- Free store pickup available in 10 minutes on many items
- Screen sizes ranging from 13.3" to 22"
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
Wireless gaming headsets at this price point usually come with tradeoffs, but at $17 (down from $43), this Acer option is worth a look if you want a no-frills cordless headset for casual gaming without spending much. Apply coupon code "HJIYI2MG" for a savings of $26, and the best price they've been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Noise-canceling microphone with one-tap mute
- 15ms low-latency wireless gaming audio
- 50mm drivers deliver precise 3D stereo
- Lightweight memory foam ear cushions
- Up to 100-hour battery life
- Model: Acer-K2
This Acer USB-C hub is $15.99, down from $19.99. It packs 4K 60Hz HDMI output, 100W pass-through charging, and 5Gbps data transfer ports into a single compact aluminum adapter. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5-in-1 USB-C hub with HDMI, USB-C, USB-A 3.0, and USB-A 2.0 ports
- HDMI output supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
- 100W USB-C power delivery pass-through charging
- USB-C and USB-A 3.0 ports support 5Gbps data transfer speeds
- Aluminum shell construction for heat dissipation
- Compatible with Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS devices
This Acer Nitro monitor is $260 off, bringing it down to $199.99 at Best Buy. It pairs a 180Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium support, features aimed at smoother, tear-free gameplay. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 31.5" curved VA panel with 2560 x 1440 WQHD resolution
- 180Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time
- AMD FreeSync Premium support for tear-free gameplay
- Zero-frame, near bezel-less design
- Two HDMI inputs and one DisplayPort input
- Tilt adjustment from -5 to 20 degrees
eBay offers the certified refurbished Acer Nitro 60 14th-Gen. i7 Gaming PC for $1,269.99 via promo code "BRANDS20". Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty applies. Deal ends August 16th. Buy Now at eBay
- 14th-gen. Intel Core i7-14700F processor
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 12GB GPU
- 32GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|26%
|$499 (exp 4 mos ago)
|$549
|Buy Now
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