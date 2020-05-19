Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 28 mins ago
Acer CB271HU bmidprx 27" IPS Monitor
$220 $300
free shipping

That's a savings of $80 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 4ms response time
  • 1 DVI, 1 HDMI, and 1 DisplayPort input
  • 100 x 100 mm VESA mount compatible
  • Model: UM.HB1AA.003
  • Popularity: 3/5
